Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret 'love' for Blackpink

Ryan Reynolds confessed his love for K-pop band Blackpink during a press tour stop in Seoul, South Korea, sending BLINK fans into a frenzy.
During the press tour of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman in Seoul, Reynolds revealed his unexpected love for K-pop sensation Blackpink.
The Marvel actor's admiration for the girl group was sparked when he, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy received traditional Korean hanboks designed by the same creative mind behind Blackpink's Coachella outfits.
"Love Blackpink!" he exclaimed, revealing his fondness for the popular girl band.
Reynolds also confessed about his admiration for Stray Kids, another K-pop sensation from South Korea.
However, the IF actor has been a fan of Stray Kids since 2021 when he praised their Deadpool-inspired number on the Korean show Kingdom: Legendary War.
Reynolds and Stary Kids singer Bang Chan even teamed up for a virtual interview in support of Reynolds' film Free Guy.
During the interview, Reynolds expressed his admiration for the group, stating, "I'm such a huge fan... I love how you do it because you do it with joy and you do it with authenticity."
Reynolds' recent appearance in South Korea marked the beginning of his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, which also stars his longtime friend Jackman.
Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in cinemas on July 26.