Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret 'love' for Blackpink

Ryan Reynolds' appearance in South Korea marked the beginning of his press tour for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret love for Blackpink
Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret 'love' for Blackpink

Ryan Reynolds confessed his love for K-pop band Blackpink during a press tour stop in Seoul, South Korea, sending BLINK fans into a frenzy.

During the press tour of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman in Seoul, Reynolds revealed his unexpected love for K-pop sensation Blackpink.

The Marvel actor's admiration for the girl group was sparked when he, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy received traditional Korean hanboks designed by the same creative mind behind Blackpink's Coachella outfits.

"Love Blackpink!" he exclaimed, revealing his fondness for the popular girl band.

Reynolds also confessed about his admiration for Stray Kids, another K-pop sensation from South Korea.

However, the IF actor has been a fan of Stray Kids since 2021 when he praised their Deadpool-inspired number on the Korean show Kingdom: Legendary War.

Reynolds and Stary Kids singer Bang Chan even teamed up for a virtual interview in support of Reynolds' film Free Guy.

During the interview, Reynolds expressed his admiration for the group, stating, "I'm such a huge fan... I love how you do it because you do it with joy and you do it with authenticity."

Reynolds' recent appearance in South Korea marked the beginning of his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, which also stars his longtime friend Jackman.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in cinemas on July 26.

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten

Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut

Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut

Entertainment News

Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Justin Bieber, Hailey’s ‘bond stronger than ever’ amid pregnancy
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd anniversary
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Josh Hartnett recalls 'wild' experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with daughter
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker embrace parenthood as welcome first child
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son Halo's face in adorable vacation photos: SEE