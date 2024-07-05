Justin Bieber, Hailey’s ‘bond stronger than ever’ amid pregnancy

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, sources close to the couple reveal.
"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.
The baby's nursery is "nearly finished" and “it’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch,” the insider also shared.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy in May and have been enjoying their renewed love.
"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can't wait for the next phase in their lives," the source gushed. "Their bond is stronger than ever."
When asked about the baby's sex, a second source reveals, "They know, but they're not sharing just yet!"
Hailey has been feeling great and continues to work on her Rhode beauty launch, with Justin by her side.
"She didn't want to rush things," a separate source told Us.
They further added, "She wanted to make sure they could enjoy their alone time together as a couple.
To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage.