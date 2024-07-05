Entertainment

Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder exchanged wedding vows on July 4, 2002

  • July 05, 2024
Julia Roberts is celebrating her 22nd anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

The Pretty Woman star posted a steamy picture with her partner on her Instagram.

The renowned actress got married to the love of her life at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002.

Julia penned, "TWENTY TWO YEARS.”

Shortly after the star posted the picture, her fans swarmed the comment section with well-wishes and love.

A fan wrote, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to our favorite couple!!! So inspired by your love.”

Another one commented, “Happy anniversary to the best couple!! I hope you guys stay together forever, love you both.”

Julia and Danny share three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and son Henry, 17.

The Mona Lisa Smile star got candid about her love live during a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Morning.

"He's just a really...he's just my favorite human," she gushed, "He's so smart and kind and dynamic in the way that he looks at the world and admires people. He's just so strong and loving."

