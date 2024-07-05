Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy

Rapper Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO are all planning to expand their family together.
The news came after the Bunnie XO, the host of Dumb Blonde Podcast announced that she and Roll decided to go for in vitro fertilization with a surrogate on her podcast released on Tuesday, July 2.
"I would have trouble carrying a baby,"revealed Bennie.
She also opened on her many pregnancy losses and said that she isn’t able to handle any other loss after recovering her mental health after a difficult year in 2019.
Navigating through difficulty in their relationship that year, the couple finally felt like they are financially able to have a child together.
Bunnie noted, “I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama gardening [sic] era."
The podcaster also recalled asking the Best of Me singer that how he would feel if they have a child together, and to her surprise, Roll replied, “I would love to have a baby with you."
Bunnie further said that she wanted to keep the whole plan private but Roll, out of excitement, revealed it in another podcast.
"I thought about it and I was like, 'My husband is f------ excited to have a kid with me. Like, how cool is that?' And if he wants to f------ scream it from the mountaintops, f------ let him," she told, adding that she talked to the podcaster to let her announce the news herself.
Jelly Roll has a daughter and a son, both from his previous relationship.