Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten

Bridgerton has reached a new milestone, with its third season entering the Netflix’s Top 10 and to celebrate this huge achievement, Nicola Coughlan has dropped hilarious Behind-the-scenes glimpses.
Coughlan, who plays Penelope Bridgerton in the show, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a collection of BTS photos and videos.
The first photo of carousel showed Coughlan and her co-star Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, gazing lovingly at each other while sitting on set in their characters' stunning wedding outfits.
The romantic snapshot was followed by more hilarious BTS glimpses, featuring Adjoa Andoh, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Ruth Gemmell, goofing around on set, rehearsing scenes, and enjoying each other's company.
Alongside her post, Coughlan penned, “Season 3 just entered the Netflix Top Ten of all time because you’ve watched billions (!) of hours of it which is mental.”
“I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind the scenes joy as a thank you!” she concluded.
Coughlan’s post also includes a video of the cast at lavish Bridgerton wedding ceremony set, playing charades, as they do in the season.
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 was released on June 13.