Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco offered a peek into her budding romance as she shared an adorable moment.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Only Murder In The Building star dropped an affectionate snap as she can be seen cuddling up with her beau.
In the shared photo, Gomez affectionately placed her hands on Benny's shoulders while he wrapped his arm around her body in a deeply intimate manner.
She radiated a summer vibe in a strapless white dress adorned with embroidered colourful details.
The Single Soon crooner complemented her frock with a white headband and to accessorize her look she opted for large gold hoop earrings.
Gomez left her hair flowing freely beneath the stylish headwear, while she highlighted her natural beauty with complementary makeup.
This adorable snap came after Benny disclosed his plans to start a family with Gomez while conversing with Howard Stern on the SiriusXM show.
The music producer said, “She's the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest,” adding, “She's truly just like my best friend … we laugh all f***ing day.”
Benny also shared his plans to have kids, “That's my next goal [to check] on the box. I have a lot of god kids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”
He was then asked about his marriage plans with Gomez and he replied, “When I look at her, I do say, I'm always just like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.’”
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their relationship public last year in December.