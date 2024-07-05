Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut

Entertainment

  • July 05, 2024
Jennifer Esposito is spilling on her endeavor to make directorial debut!

In a recent podcast of Live with Kelly and Mark on July 3, the Summer of Sam fame Jennifer Esposito opened up on how she mortgaged her house in order to finance the film.

“I mortgaged my home,” revealed Esposito, to which Kelly replied, “Oh, my God, you’ve been busy.”

The host also addressed the audience and asked them to must watch the movie.

“It is your moral obligation to see this movie!” said Kelly.

In another interview with KTLA, the Crash star told how her newly released movie is not like any other mafia movie ever seen as it delivers the story from a female perspective.

“It’s the first time that the point of view of the females in the mafia is seen and I’m the first female to step into the genre, which made this even so much more difficult,” told Esposito.

The director-actress also spilled on the hindrances she came across while making the movie.

“I was offered $5 million if a male would direct it instead of myself. I was offered a lot of money for stars to be in it,” revealed the Mob Town actress.

Esposito also shared how she casted Odessa A’zion to play her daughter over a Zoom call.

“I will say this, I am going to brag because this process has been brutal. We’ve had a few amazing reviews, but one of them said it’s one of the best mafia films since ‘The Godfather,'” the director gushed.

Fresh Kills, which was released on June 14, has already won some awards on the festival circuit as it was premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Red Sea International Film.

