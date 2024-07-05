‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’

Despicable Me 4 channels James Bond and The Simpsons!
The latest installment in the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4, has hit theaters and shortly took the box office by storm.
In a recent interview with Entertainment weekly, the Despicable Me 4 director Chris Renaud, has revealed that he draws inspiration from James Bond and The Simpsons.
“Just to keep that character going, essentially, the way Bond operates is what villain is he up against," the director shared.
Renaud further shared, "And there's an element of that here with Gru, like, okay, who's somebody fun like [Despicable Me 4 villain, voiced by Will Ferrell] Maxime, and what's a new family dynamic that we can put him up against?"
He also compared the franchise to the beloved animated series The Simpsons.
"It's not quite the same, but it's a little bit like The Simpsons where they're in all kinds of scenarios, but they never change.” Renaud stated.
He went on to explain, “You know what I mean? And obviously they've gotten quite a lot out of that, so this doesn't quite operate exactly the same way, but it's in an animated world, so you have a few more liberties."
Despicable Me 4 was released in cinemas on July 3, 2024.