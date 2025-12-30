'Stranger Things' finale trailer teases Eleven's fate as decade-long saga ends  

The Duffer brothers have finally dropped the finale teaser of the most popular television series, Stranger Things!
On Tuesday, December 30, the official final trailer of the last episode of the fifth season, also known as The Rightside Up, was released.
The final two-hour and five-minute-long episode will be streaming on Netflix and for the first time in theatres on New Year's Eve.
Returning for the last Hawkins hurrah are stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Jamie Campbell Bower.
Speaking to Netflix about the last episode of Volume 2, creator Ross Duffer said, "There’s a look and a moment between Eleven and Kali where it seems as though Eleven has agreed to Kali’s plan to stay in the Upside Down when it explodes."
"So, even if they are to succeed, there’s a big question mark in terms of what’s going to happen to Eleven," he added.
The second volume of season 5, which was released on December 26, showed the gang entering the Upside Down, which was revealed as a wormhole, to battle with Vecna.
For those unaware, Volume 1 and Volume 2 premiered on Netflix on Thanksgiving and Christmas.