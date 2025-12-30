Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Dakota Johnson dating singer Role Model months after Chris Martin split?

The ‘Madame Web’ actress stirs romance buzz with singer Role Model just seven months after breaking up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson appears to be giving love another chance!

Just seven months after parting ways with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the 36-year-old American actress has stirred the romance buzz once again after being spotted with the 28-year-old singer Role Model.

In a Monday, December 29 article, TMZ reported that the Madame Web starlet was spotted enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner over the holiday with Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillbury.

According to insiders who spoke to the outlet, the actress was seen cozying up to the A Little More Time singer while sipping her drink, as the pair leaned in and chatted with another guest at the table.

This major dating update comes seven months after Dakota Johnson broke up from Chris Martin in June 2025, following an eight-year-long relationship.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the Fifty Shades Darker actress has been moving on and “slowly dating again.”

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final,” they shared, adding that Johnson is now in a “great place” and is “busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on.”

Meanwhile, Role Model ended his romance with influencer Emma Chamberlain back in 2023.

