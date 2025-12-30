Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday' 

Chris Hemsworth is returning to Avengers: Doomsday with his real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth.
On Tuesday, December 30, the 42-year-old Australian actor has revived his infamous super fictional character, Thor, in the upcoming instalment of the American superhero film.
According to the new one-minute-twenty-one-seconds teaser, Chris will return with the thunder god’s adopted daughter, Love.
Notably, the Extraction star won the hearts of his fans as the thunder god’s child, played by his real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth.
A bootleg video showing the inside of movie theatres has already leaked online, but in the age of AI and deepfakes, this is the first official look at its validity.
"Father, all my life I've answered every call, to honour, duty, to war, but now fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm," Thor says.
He continued, "Lend me the strength of the All Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her — and not as a warrior but as warmth, to teach her not battle but stillness, the kind I never knew."
Chris Hemsworth shares his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, with his wife, Spanish actress and model, Elsa Pataky.
For those unaware, Avengers: Doomsday, whose initial poster was released by Robert Jr. Downey last week, is scheduled to premiere in theatres on December 18, 2026.