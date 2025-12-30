Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsdy' is slated to be released in theatres in December next year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday' 

Chris Hemsworth is returning to Avengers: Doomsday with his real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. 

On Tuesday, December 30, the 42-year-old Australian actor has revived his infamous super fictional character, Thor, in the upcoming instalment of the American superhero film.

According to the new one-minute-twenty-one-seconds teaser, Chris will return with the thunder god’s adopted daughter, Love.

Notably, the Extraction star won the hearts of his fans as the thunder god’s child, played by his real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth.

A bootleg video showing the inside of movie theatres has already leaked online, but in the age of AI and deepfakes, this is the first official look at its validity.

"Father, all my life I've answered every call, to honour, duty, to war, but now fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm," Thor says. 

He continued, "Lend me the strength of the All Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her — and not as a warrior but as warmth, to teach her not battle but stillness, the kind I never knew."

Chris Hemsworth shares his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, with his wife, Spanish actress and model, Elsa Pataky.

For those unaware, Avengers: Doomsday, whose initial poster was released by Robert Jr. Downey last week, is scheduled to premiere in theatres on December 18, 2026.   

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details
Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order

Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order
Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work
Diddy’s sons to air bombshell tell-all trial doc countering 50 Cent series

Diddy’s sons to air bombshell tell-all trial doc countering 50 Cent series
Dakota Johnson dating singer Role Model months after Chris Martin split?

Dakota Johnson dating singer Role Model months after Chris Martin split?
George Clooney, Amal Clooney officially become French citizen along with 2 kids

George Clooney, Amal Clooney officially become French citizen along with 2 kids
Jennifer Lopez shares major dating update after Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez shares major dating update after Ben Affleck reunion
Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'

Tom Hiddleston on 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot twist: 'It has never been done before'
‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3

‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3
‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025

‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025
Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Popular News

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details
an hour ago
Ryan Wedding: FBI seizes $40M worth of motorcycles linked to Olympian fugitive

Ryan Wedding: FBI seizes $40M worth of motorcycles linked to Olympian fugitive

32 minutes ago
Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage

Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage
an hour ago