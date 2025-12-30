Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart starts new phase of life with Marianne Fonseca

An American popular electronic DJ, The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, have tied the knot with his model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca.

The Grammy-winner and the GENTE Beauty founder announced the joyful news on their Instagram account on Monday, December 29.

"WE ARE MARRIED!" stated in the caption of an adorable reel of the couple. 

Drew and Marianne exchanged the marital vows earlier this week with an intimate wedding on the beach.

In the viral reel, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials while barefoot in the sand as the sun set behind them.

The duo are seen happily dancing before the model-turned-businesswoman jumped into her husband’s arms for a smooch.

For their high-profile wedding, the 36-year-old model opted for a white summer dress while Taggart, 35, sported a white shirt and black trousers. Two white-and-brown spotted horses stood nearby.

In an old interview, Marianne, who began dating Drew after meeting him at an Oscars party in March 2023, confirmed to People that the DJ proposed to her in early December 2024.

"Nobody was there at the time of the proposal because Drew knew I wanted the moment to be just between us," she said.

The two got engaged after the romantic proposal in 2024.   

