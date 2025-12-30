Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order

Entertainment
  By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Hollywood actor Rob Reiner and wife Michele's postmortem report has been blocked by a Log Angeles judge.

In a press release by Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, December 29, it was announced that they had received "a court order, initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), to place a security hold on" the autopsy reports of the Reiners - who were allegedly murdered by their son Nick earlier this month.

As per RadarOnline, the ME office further noted "While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available."

"No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the press release added.

However, the office ensured that more information will be shared with the public "once the court order is lifted." 

These order from LA judge came nearly 12 days after the ME revealed the causes of death of the couple.

Rob Reiner's longtime drug addict son was arrested merely five hours after his sister Romy found her parents' dead bodies inside their Brentwood, California, mansion around 3:30 p.m on December 14. 

