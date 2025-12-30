Diddy’s sons to air bombshell tell-all trial doc countering 50 Cent series

In a major new update, Justin and Christian Combs have announced the release of a bombshell tell-all docuseries to share their side of their father Diddy’s trial, countering 50 Cent’s series.
On the weekend, Justin and Christian – the 31-and-19-year-old sons of the disgraced music mogul Diddy – released an explosive trailer of an as-yet-untitled docuseries, flashing back to their father’s criminal trial, courtroom drama, and conviction.
The teaser shows Justin seated in a screening room as his younger brother Christian joins him, while news footage and headlines detailing their father’s legal issues play on screen, showing the two brothers silently watching and reacting to the clips.
In one news segment, a report mentions that the Combs children arrived at their father’s New York trial with their hands tightly clasped in solidarity, as they exchange stoic looks with one another.
As Justin puts his arm around Christian, words like rise, family, loyalty, pain, love, and betrayal flash across the screen, with the teaser concluding by showing the former answering a collect call from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, where Diddy is being held.
Notably, no release date has yet been announced, but the docuseries is expected to be dropped sometime in 2026, according to PEOPLE.
The announcement of the tell-all docuseries by Justin and Christian Combs comes just weeks after 50 Cent, in partnership with Netflix, released a series titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning on December 2, 2025.
The four part documentary examines Sean “Diddy” Combs’ rise, controversies, and legal troubles, which according to the Combs family is based on lies and false narratives.