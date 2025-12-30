Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work

Entertainment
Idris Elba has shared a touching message after getting knighted by King Charles III.

The renowned Hollywood actor was included on the monarch’s New Year's Honours List for his work campaigning against knife crime via Elba Hope Foundation.

In an official statement, Idris said, “I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation.

The A House of Dynamite actor added, "I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence."

Cynthia Erivo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Sarina Wiegman were among the list of 1,157 people.

The official website of Idris's foundation states, "Elba Hope Foundation is an international grantmaking public charity founded by Idris and Sabrina Elba."

"In collaboration with partners, institutions, and social justice organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and across Africa, the Elbas are advancing educational and economic opportunities, answering the call to educate, organize, and train youth," it continued.

To note, Charles releases the UK New Year Honours every year  to recognise people for their exceptional work or service to the country.

