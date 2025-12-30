Entertainment
George Clooney, Amal Clooney officially become French citizen along with 2 kids

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have recently receives French citizenship, along with their two kids.

As per PEOPLE, the Hollywood power couple have been granted French citizenship along with their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

However, moving out won't be a hassle for George and Amal as they tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in 2014. The pair have already been living in a rural area of the country.

Two months ago, the Ocean's Eleven actor told Esquire, “We live on a farm in France .A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it."

He was "worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood, But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

The Oscar winner  also believed that living in Europe would help protect his kids' privacy.

George added, "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France, they kind of don’t give a s--t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

To note, he welcomed Ella and Alexander with Amal on June 6, 2017.

