Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw

Brazil and Colombia confirm their berths in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, July 2.
According to Fox Sports, Colombia tops Group D, while Brazil finishes in second place after the clash on Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, United States.
Raphael Dias Belloli scored the goal for Brazil in the 12th minute of the match, while Daniel Munoz scored the tying goal for his team in first-half stoppage time.
Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo said after the match, “This was a match that we all wanted to have our strong moments of play, and I think we have taken another step forward. With Brazil, you cannot be careless, not even for one second.”
He further added, “There’s a sense of satisfaction after playing such a strong opponent. Now we need to think about Panama.”
Colombia, which has extended its unbeaten streak after the latest match, will face Panama in the next stage of the tournament on Saturday, July 6, in Glendale, Arizona, whereas Brazil will play against South American heavyweights Uruguay later that night in Las Vegas in the quarterfinals.