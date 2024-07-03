Sports

Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw

Brazil will face Uruguay and Colombia will play Panama in the Copa America quarterfinals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024


Brazil and Colombia confirm their berths in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, July 2.

According to Fox Sports, Colombia tops Group D, while Brazil finishes in second place after the clash on Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, United States.

Raphael Dias Belloli scored the goal for Brazil in the 12th minute of the match, while Daniel Munoz scored the tying goal for his team in first-half stoppage time.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo said after the match, “This was a match that we all wanted to have our strong moments of play, and I think we have taken another step forward. With Brazil, you cannot be careless, not even for one second.”

He further added, “There’s a sense of satisfaction after playing such a strong opponent. Now we need to think about Panama.”

Colombia, which has extended its unbeaten streak after the latest match, will face Panama in the next stage of the tournament on Saturday, July 6, in Glendale, Arizona, whereas Brazil will play against South American heavyweights Uruguay later that night in Las Vegas in the quarterfinals.

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sports News

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa