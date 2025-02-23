Trending

Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project

The '3 Idiots' star will next seen in an upcoming movie, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Aamir Khan reveals his dream project
Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project  

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, recently discussed his dream project amid the disappointing performance of his son Junaid Khan's movie, Loveyapa.

In a conversation with ABP Network, the 3 Idiots star shared that he is working diligently to bring his ideal film project, Mahabharat, to life.

The 59-year-old actor expressed a desire to focus on films that centre around children's well-being and upbringing.

"It is my dream to make 'Mahabharat', so maybe now I'll be able to think of that dream. Let’s see if I’ll have a role in it to play. What excites me is children's content," the father-of-three stated.

Aamir further stated, "I believe in India we make lesser children-related content, usually we import that from abroad, dub it here, and release it. I want to make stories about children."

During the interview, the PK actor also acknowledged that he takes on fewer projects now, as he wants to provide opportunities for new talent within the industry.

"As an actor, I do one film at a time and I’m happy with it. I’m trying to do more films as a producer," the popular Indian actor remarked.

Aamir made these comments after his eldest son’s newly released movie, Loveyapa, received dissatisfying reviews at the box office.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for release in mid-2025. 

Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project

Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project

Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait

Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17

Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

Honey Singh mocks Badshah, Raftaar on stage during first Millionaire tour show
Honey Singh mocks Badshah, Raftaar on stage during first Millionaire tour show
Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Kunal Kemmu reacts to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack
Kunal Kemmu reacts to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack
Ranbir Kapoor makes playful remark to paps in Alia Bhatt’s favour
Ranbir Kapoor makes playful remark to paps in Alia Bhatt’s favour
Mahira Khan's flirtatious dance with husband Salim Karim goes viral: WATCH
Mahira Khan's flirtatious dance with husband Salim Karim goes viral: WATCH
Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ wins high praise from PM Narendra Modi
Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ wins high praise from PM Narendra Modi
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas’ to make history at The Academy Museum
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas’ to make history at The Academy Museum
Salman Khan pokes fun at nephew Ayaan during song launch in Dubai
Salman Khan pokes fun at nephew Ayaan during song launch in Dubai
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities
Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic
Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix