Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project  

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, recently discussed his dream project amid the disappointing performance of his son Junaid Khan's movie, Loveyapa.
In a conversation with ABP Network, the 3 Idiots star shared that he is working diligently to bring his ideal film project, Mahabharat, to life.
The 59-year-old actor expressed a desire to focus on films that centre around children's well-being and upbringing.
"It is my dream to make 'Mahabharat', so maybe now I'll be able to think of that dream. Let’s see if I’ll have a role in it to play. What excites me is children's content," the father-of-three stated.
Aamir further stated, "I believe in India we make lesser children-related content, usually we import that from abroad, dub it here, and release it. I want to make stories about children."
During the interview, the PK actor also acknowledged that he takes on fewer projects now, as he wants to provide opportunities for new talent within the industry.
"As an actor, I do one film at a time and I’m happy with it. I’m trying to do more films as a producer," the popular Indian actor remarked.
Aamir made these comments after his eldest son’s newly released movie, Loveyapa, received dissatisfying reviews at the box office.
On the professional front, Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for release in mid-2025.