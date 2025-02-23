Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Rubiales' conviction over unwanted kiss

Jenni Hermoso breaks silence about Luis Rubiales’ conviction for the first time on her social media account.
She sees both her personal experience and Rubiales’ conviction as something to learn from for the future.
Spain’s High Court recently found Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso without her consent.
The court has prohibited Rubiales from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for one year.
Prosecutors had wanted him to receive a prison sentence, but instead, he was fined.
She said, "After all, this will create an important precedent in a social environment in which much remains to be done.”
"My heart is full of each of the people who have been, are and will continue with me in this fight. And now, it's over,” the 34-year-old added.
During the medal ceremony two years ago, after Spain won against England in Sydney, Rubiales held Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips.
He later described the kiss as an "act of affection" and told the court that he was "absolutely sure" Hermoso had given her consent.
In her testimony earlier this month, Hermoso stated that she did not agree to kiss and that the incident had ruined what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.
As per the reports, both Rubiales and Hermoso plan to challenge the court’s decison by filing an appeal.