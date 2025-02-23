Royal

Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended the Invictus Games earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Meghan Markle deliberately used social media tactics during Invictus Games
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' used social media tactics during Invictus Games 

Meghan Markle has been accused of deliberately employing a social media strategy during Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex has been actively documenting the week-long event on her Instagram account, which has raised questions about her calculated approach.

According to GB News, Edward Coram James, the CEO of Go Up, described Meghan's recent social media move as a "bulletproof cause," noting it was intended to shift media attention away from ongoing divorce speculations involving her and Prince Harry.

"The choice of Invictus Games as the primary focus seems deliberate. It's a bulletproof cause," he told the outlet.

Edward additionally added, "Notice what's missing? Any luxury, any Hollywood glam, any over-curation. This is intentional."

These revelations about Meghan come after her newly launched lifestyle brand, previously known as American Riviera Orchard, faced an identity crisis.

As per the multiple media reports, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] partially rejected her trademark application, preventing her from selling clothing under the name due to its similarity to ASEVER, a Chinese fast-fashion brand.

As of now, the 43-year-old royal family member is set to re-launch her lifestyle brand on March 4, 2025.

Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project

Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project

Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait

Princess Estelle of Sweden turns 13 with adorable new portrait
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17

Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew’s toxic mistakes
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal
King Charles set to make heartfelt move for Queen Camilla before Italy tour
King Charles set to make heartfelt move for Queen Camilla before Italy tour
Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie
Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie