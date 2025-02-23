Meghan Markle accused of using social media strategy during Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has been accused of deliberately employing a social media strategy during Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 2025.
The Duchess of Sussex has been actively documenting the week-long event on her Instagram account, which has raised questions about her calculated approach.
According to GB News, Edward Coram James, the CEO of Go Up, described Meghan's recent social media move as a "bulletproof cause," noting it was intended to shift media attention away from ongoing divorce speculations involving her and Prince Harry.
"The choice of Invictus Games as the primary focus seems deliberate. It's a bulletproof cause," he told the outlet.
Edward additionally added, "Notice what's missing? Any luxury, any Hollywood glam, any over-curation. This is intentional."
These revelations about Meghan come after her newly launched lifestyle brand, previously known as American Riviera Orchard, faced an identity crisis.
As per the multiple media reports, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] partially rejected her trademark application, preventing her from selling clothing under the name due to its similarity to ASEVER, a Chinese fast-fashion brand.
As of now, the 43-year-old royal family member is set to re-launch her lifestyle brand on March 4, 2025.