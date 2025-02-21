Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict

Jennis Hermoso’s lawyer announced that she plans to challenge the court’s decision after Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain’s football federation, was found guilty of sexual assault.
As per BBC, the court ordered him to pay a fine of €10,800 (£8,942) for kissing Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup.
The court found Rubiales not guilty of coercion, after allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into publicly stating that the kiss was consensual.
Meanwhile, Hermoso’s lawyer stated that she plans to appeal the court’s decision but he did not specify exactly what she will appeal against.
The court has prohibited Rubiales from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for one year.
Prosecutors had wanted him to receive a prison sentence, but instead, he was fined.
Rubiales has also announced that he will challenge the court’s decision by filing an appeal.
During the medal ceremony two years ago, after Spain won against England in Sydney, Rubiales held Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips.
He later described the kiss as an "act of affection" and told the court that he was "absolutely sure" Hermoso had given her consent.
In her testimony earlier this month, Hermoso stated that she did not agree to kiss and that the incident had ruined what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.