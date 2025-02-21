Sports

Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict

The court ordered Rubiales to pay a fine for kissing Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict
Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict

Jennis Hermoso’s lawyer announced that she plans to challenge the court’s decision after Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain’s football federation, was found guilty of sexual assault.

As per BBC, the court ordered him to pay a fine of €10,800 (£8,942) for kissing Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup.

The court found Rubiales not guilty of coercion, after allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into publicly stating that the kiss was consensual.

Meanwhile, Hermoso’s lawyer stated that she plans to appeal the court’s decision but he did not specify exactly what she will appeal against.

The court has prohibited Rubiales from coming within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicating with her for one year.

Prosecutors had wanted him to receive a prison sentence, but instead, he was fined.

Rubiales has also announced that he will challenge the court’s decision by filing an appeal.

During the medal ceremony two years ago, after Spain won against England in Sydney, Rubiales held Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips.

He later described the kiss as an "act of affection" and told the court that he was "absolutely sure" Hermoso had given her consent.

In her testimony earlier this month, Hermoso stated that she did not agree to kiss and that the incident had ruined what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.

Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning

Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan

Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan
Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?

Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas’ to make history at The Academy Museum

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas’ to make history at The Academy Museum
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters
Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters
Canada defeats USA in politically charged ice hockey finale
Canada defeats USA in politically charged ice hockey finale
Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Kylian Mbappe can match Ronaldo's greatness, predicts Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe can match Ronaldo's greatness, predicts Carlo Ancelotti
Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat
Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’