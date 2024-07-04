World

Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’

Joe Biden is facing pressure from fellow Democrats to drop out after a poor debate performance

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Joe Biden is facing pressure from fellow Democrats to drop out after a poor debate performance
Joe Biden is facing pressure from fellow Democrats to drop out after a poor debate performance

US President Joe Biden vowed to continue his race for the presidential election on Wednesday, July 3, amid growing pressure to drop out after a drastic performance in a debate with Donald Trump last week.

According to CNBC, Biden told his campaign staff on call, “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”

President Biden, along with his White House staff, spent Wednesday meeting with close allies, Democratic governors, legislators, and campaign staff and delivering pep talks in calls.

He was also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the potential replacement for Biden, if he chose to drop out of the race.

Moreover, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has also denied all the reports that Biden's candidature is at risk, saying, “(He was) clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race.”

Meanwhile, Biden blamed his back-to-back trips to France and Italy for his unsatisfactory performance in the debate on Tuesday, July 2. He even admitted that he almost slept on the stage during the debate with his opponent, Trump.

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’

Lucky Daye raves about Bruno Mars collab: ‘Genius’
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert

Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch

Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit

World News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Joe Biden to pull his name out of election soon
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Joe Biden admits falling asleep on stage during debate with Trump
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100