Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’

US President Joe Biden vowed to continue his race for the presidential election on Wednesday, July 3, amid growing pressure to drop out after a drastic performance in a debate with Donald Trump last week.
According to CNBC, Biden told his campaign staff on call, “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”
President Biden, along with his White House staff, spent Wednesday meeting with close allies, Democratic governors, legislators, and campaign staff and delivering pep talks in calls.
He was also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the potential replacement for Biden, if he chose to drop out of the race.
Moreover, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has also denied all the reports that Biden's candidature is at risk, saying, “(He was) clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race.”
Meanwhile, Biden blamed his back-to-back trips to France and Italy for his unsatisfactory performance in the debate on Tuesday, July 2. He even admitted that he almost slept on the stage during the debate with his opponent, Trump.