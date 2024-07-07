Entertainment

JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind her arm tattoos

  July 07, 2024
JoJo Siwa unveiled a series of arm tattoos, leaving tongues wagging!

In a Q&A on her Instagram stories the acclaimed singer responded to the inquiries surrounding her arm tattoo.

The Boomerang crooner posted a close-up design of the tattoo stating it was inspired by her recent song Karma and complements her bold makup looks since launching her music career.

“So I have a memory of karma for forever,” Siwa wrote alongside the photo.

Siwa’s Karma was released last April where she channeled her inner Britney Spears in a sparking catsuit.

To note, the Hold the Drama hitmaker was embroiled in a controversy by appearing at the iHeart Radio Music Awards flaunting het dramatic KISS-imspoired makeup look.

Some criticized her but others came to her defense saying, “ JoJo is cool.”

Continuing her update, Siwa metioned she has got a lot more tattoos inked after getting her first one, last summer.

She now has a total of six tattoos, including a shooting star on her left hand.

Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style
Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo
Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post
Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies
Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits