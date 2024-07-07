JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind her arm tattoos

JoJo Siwa unveiled a series of arm tattoos, leaving tongues wagging!
In a Q&A on her Instagram stories the acclaimed singer responded to the inquiries surrounding her arm tattoo.
The Boomerang crooner posted a close-up design of the tattoo stating it was inspired by her recent song Karma and complements her bold makup looks since launching her music career.
“So I have a memory of karma for forever,” Siwa wrote alongside the photo.
Siwa’s Karma was released last April where she channeled her inner Britney Spears in a sparking catsuit.
To note, the Hold the Drama hitmaker was embroiled in a controversy by appearing at the iHeart Radio Music Awards flaunting het dramatic KISS-imspoired makeup look.
Some criticized her but others came to her defense saying, “ JoJo is cool.”
Continuing her update, Siwa metioned she has got a lot more tattoos inked after getting her first one, last summer.
She now has a total of six tattoos, including a shooting star on her left hand.