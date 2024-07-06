World

Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured

The tornado struck Dongming County, Shandong province, causing significant damage

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


A tornado in eastern China killed five people and injured nearly 100 on Saturday, July 6.

The tornado struck Dongming County, Shandong province, causing significant damage, as reported by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Dramatic videos on social media show the tornado ripping roofs off houses, uprooting trees, and throwing debris into the air.

According to the Dongming County Emergency Management Bureau, "severe convective weather caused a tornado." 

The local government has established a command center and launched emergency response operations.

Xinhua reported that 2,820 homes were damaged in Caiyuan, Shandong province. 

Emergency services are currently conducting "post-disaster disposal and on-site clean-up," as stated by the Bureau.

China averages fewer than 100 tornadoes per year, with at least 1,772 fatalities recorded from tornadoes since 1961, according to researchers.

In April, a tornado hit Guangzhou, killing at least five and injuring 33, according to Chinese state media.

Earlier this month, the China Meteorological Administration's annual Blue Book on climate change reported that China experienced its warmest year since 1901, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe. 

