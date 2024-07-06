Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter makes history by achieving THIS record

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly entered her never-ending era!

The US starlet, whose summer songs are reaching new heights with each new dawn has shattered the UK’s Official Charts by becoming the first ever female artist to top the charts for back-to-back three weeks.

In a recent Instagram story, the Nonsense singer reshared Official Charts’ post that congratulate the singer for her grand accomplishment.

“She's a Record Breaker (again!)” read the caption.

Congratulating the Emails I Can’t Send artist, it noted, “Congratulations to the unstoppable Sabrina Carpenter, who becomes the first female artist in Official Chart history to spend three consecutive weeks at Numbers 1 and 2 with #PleasePleasePlease and #Espresso.”


The I Can’t Stop Me songstress has proved it the world that she really “can’t stop” herself from becoming the history-maker.

Carpenter’s Please Please Please and Espresso have constantly been reigning the first and second positions on the UK chart record for 3 weeks in a row.

On the post, several fans rushed to the comments to pour their love and to congratulate the singer for the magnificent achievement.

A fan wrote, “The queen is triumphing and YOU'RE NOT!” while another penned, “the uk loves her as we should.”

One more enthusiast commented, “Imagine what’s gonna happen when her album drops!!”

Just a day before, the Short n’ Sweet artist celebrated the triumphs of Espresso ranking first on 7-days chart and tour’s tickets being all sold out.

Entertainment News

Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards
Sara Ali Khan takes inspiration from Bebo's golden saree for Anant-Radhikha Merchant's Sangeet
Katy Perry rings in Fourth of July in signature style
Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?
Amaarae reveals fond memory of discovering Sabrina Carpenter
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London permanently?
Karan Johar gets brutally honest about dealing with body issues
Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo
Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post
Emma Roberts finds comfort in aunt Julia Roberts' iconic movies
Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral