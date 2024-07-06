Hania Aamir's cute dimple takes fans' breaths away: Photo

Entertainment

  • July 06, 2024
Hania Aamir proved she is surely Pakistan’s dimple queen as she sets the internet ablaze!

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a candid, close-up picture of herself flaunting her dimples and her million-dollar smile in one frame.


Clad in black spaghetti-stripes, the diva did not shy away from spreading uber- cuteness on the gram with her look.

Her glow was truly unmissable while her nose stud was  visible as the cameras captured her beautiful bright smile.

Hania ignited a slew of reactions from her fans and critics alike in the comments section of her post. While some compared her to the Bollywood sensation Preity Zinta others gushed over her own unique beauty and charm.

One user wrote, “ Whattay cutie.”

Another added, “ My favourite dimple guru.”

“ Your dimple reminds me of her,” the third expressed his emotions.

“ Why are you so pretty,” the fourth effused.

The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star is an avid social media user, who does not shy away from sharing her goofy yet humorous side publicly and offers tidbits into her everyday life.

The actress, who came under a lot of scrutiny for dating singer Asim Azhar, has lately spilled her take on what heartbreak really feels like for her in an interview with Imran Ashraf. 

On the work front, Hania Aamir is again lighting up the small screens with her stellar performance and alleged pairing with Fahad Mustafa in drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

