Kiara Advani exudes boss lady vibes in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Kiara Advani made a trendiest style statement in a black co-ord set and her latest social media post is proof!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the superstar managed to turn heads as she became the trendsetter for all fashion lovers out there.

The photo-op shared on social media was a sight for sore eyes where the Kabir Singh starlet looked drop dead gorgeous and let her glam do the talking.


Advani, who had her outfit stand out beautifully, went minimal in makeup over her ultra-glowing skin.

Her hair were perfectly styled in curls that added more class to her outfit and paired her entire look with matching black shoes as she strikes various poses.

Shortly after the star’s jaw-dropping clicks went viral, her fans were quick enough to comment and pour love.

One user in complete awe of her dazzling beauty commented, “Sid got the boss lady.”

Another added, “ Black beauty!"

The third gushed, “ Love, Lovee, Lovee.”

“ Damnnnnn,” the fourth wrote.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress did not shy away from offering major fashion cues for her 35.1M followers.

Kiara Advani tied the knot with ace actor Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate wedding affair held in February 2023 and the couple are often spotted travelling together acing airport OOTN's. 

