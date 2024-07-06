Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour to end soon?

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics World Tour is officially in the “end game” now.
On Friday, July 5, the Life Goes On singer announced the final dates of his tour which has been ongoing since April, 2022.
“In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end!” the American Town singer revealed.
Announcing about the tour’s European leg, the singer wrote, “Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year.”
Concluding the post he penned, “It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…”
Sheeran’s 2025 tour will kickstart from May 30 in Madrid, Spain, after that on June 6 in Marseille, France, and will continue across the continent in Italy, France, Germany, Norway with the tour coming to end on September 5 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
As they say that all good things must come to an end, but the fans wished that this one could have lasted longer. To express their mix-emotions, Sheeran’s ardent fans soon ran towards the comment section.
One of them wrote, “I’m such a mix of emotions!! Excited but also sad, but also hopeful for the future! But grieving the past. Bittersweet.”
“The era is about to end,” commented another with a fearful face emoji.
For those unversed, Ed Sheeran began his Mathematics Tour in April 2022 which continued through September 2022. After that he performed across New Zealand and Australia in February 2023. The tour came to the stateside in April 2023.