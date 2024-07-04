Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert

Morgan Wallen has once again encountered some wild fans!
During a live performance at Denver’s Mile High Stadium on Thursday, June 27, a concertgoer bashed the singer with his phone.
The I Had Some Help singer was singing his hit song Cowgirl when he was struck with an iPhone which hit his left shoulder, as captured in a video posted by TMZ.
Instead of reacting to the situation, the Spin You Around singer chucked the phone back in the opposite direction where it was originally thrown from, all while continuing his song.
However, this is not the first time that the singer has met such an invasive crowd.
Earlier while performing in Minneapolis on June 21, a concert attender hit Wallen in the face with a thong but the singer mischievously tossed it back to the audience.
Several other artists too have faced such kind of situations since last summer including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.
While Bebe Rexha’s fan also threw a phone at her face, Kelsea Ballerini was injured in the eye as a concertgoer aimed a bracelet towards her.
Meanwhile, the Not Your Barbie Girl singer, Ava Max was slapped by a fan during her Los Angeles show