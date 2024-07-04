UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections

Millions of people in the UK will head to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to vote in the snap general election.
According to CNN, in these crucial elections, people in the UK will decide whether they want the Conservative Party to continue ruling after 14 years or not.
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap election in the middle of May, surprising everyone, including his own party.
The polling station will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET).
46 million people are eligible to vote for the 650 parliamentary constituencies in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and to form a majority government, a party is required to win at least 326 seats.
Voters are for the first time required to have a valid photo ID to cast their vote after new rules were introduced in 2023. A passport and driving license are among the accepted forms of ID.
A tough competition between Rishi Sunak from the Conservative Party and Kier Starmer from the Labour Party is expected.
The Labour Party, which suffered its worst defeat since 1935 in the last general election, has rebuilt itself under the leadership of Starmer.
Additionally, the counting of the votes will take place throughout the night and into Friday morning.