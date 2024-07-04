King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait

Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward celebrated the royal week without Kate Middleton in Scotland.
The portrait released by the royal family shows that Edward has taken the place of the Princess of Wales as she could not join the royal family.
Kate is busy with her chemotherapy sessions as she battles cancer. The royal went public about her diagnosis in March.
The Prince of Wales joined King Charles to celebrate the century old tradition, marking a significant family presence as Queen Camilla is honoured with the country's highest accolade.
As reported by People, William joined his majesty, the Queen, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh on July 03 for the Thistle Service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The royal family posted the portrait on their Instagram Account on Wednesday and captioned it, “The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today.”
Due to the July 4 general election in the United Kingdom, Royal Week will be shortened this year.