Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’

Miranda Lambert has a perfect playlist for fans who love fighting during concert

  • July 04, 2024

Miranda Lambert has a precise setlist of songs for her fight-loving fans!

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Bluebird singer addressed her unruly fans and told them that she has set a playlist on which they are allowed to fight.

"If you want to fight at my shows, I'm all about it. Give 'em hell. I've got five songs for you,” said the Keeper of the Flame singer.

The five songs she mentioned include Fastest Girl in Town, Kerosene, Little Red Wagon, Wranglers and Gun Powder & Lead.

After listing the songs, she asked her fans to “not do it during Tin Man.”

“That's not the time. I know you can hear the s--- talking 'cause it's a ballad, but that's not the time,” Lambert told.

Winking toward the camera, the singer concluded, "So pick your times. You've got five songs. Look at the setlist and choose wisely."


Lambert’s fans had a hilarious reaction to her no-nonsense attitude.

“This is the best. Have some respect for Tin Man people. Also no fighting during vice either. Lol!” commented a fan.

“Don’t ruin Tin Man, my Jam,” wrote another.

The third fan noted, “the fights are scheduled into the set now, lol!”

Lambert’s response came after her Texas’ concert incident when some women started fighting during the Tin Man performance. The Setting Down singer paused singing and asked “Dear police, can we just go ahead and remove them, that’d be great. Thank you very much.” 

Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente
Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd anniversary
Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter
Josh Hartnett recalls 'wild' experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with daughter
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker embrace parenthood as welcome first child
Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son Halo's face in adorable vacation photos: SEE
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Why Matthew Perry only left $1.5 Million in his bank account?
Justin Timberlake’s mugshot showcased at Hamptons Gallery after his DWI arrest
Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to headline Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet
Bradley Cooper enjoys ‘full blown relationship’ with Gigi Hadid