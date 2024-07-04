Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’

Miranda Lambert has a precise setlist of songs for her fight-loving fans!
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Bluebird singer addressed her unruly fans and told them that she has set a playlist on which they are allowed to fight.
"If you want to fight at my shows, I'm all about it. Give 'em hell. I've got five songs for you,” said the Keeper of the Flame singer.
The five songs she mentioned include Fastest Girl in Town, Kerosene, Little Red Wagon, Wranglers and Gun Powder & Lead.
After listing the songs, she asked her fans to “not do it during Tin Man.”
“That's not the time. I know you can hear the s--- talking 'cause it's a ballad, but that's not the time,” Lambert told.
Winking toward the camera, the singer concluded, "So pick your times. You've got five songs. Look at the setlist and choose wisely."
Lambert’s fans had a hilarious reaction to her no-nonsense attitude.
“This is the best. Have some respect for Tin Man people. Also no fighting during vice either. Lol!” commented a fan.
“Don’t ruin Tin Man, my Jam,” wrote another.
The third fan noted, “the fights are scheduled into the set now, lol!”
Lambert’s response came after her Texas’ concert incident when some women started fighting during the Tin Man performance. The Setting Down singer paused singing and asked “Dear police, can we just go ahead and remove them, that’d be great. Thank you very much.”