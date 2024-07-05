Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement

Tom Brady delighted fans on July 4th by showcasing his enduring football prowess in a friendly game.
In a video posted on Michael Rubin's Instagram, the 46-year-old retired NFL legend participated in a game of beach pickup football with Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, Quavo, and C.J. Stroud.
They got together to enjoy the Fourth of July before Rubin's annual Hamptons, New York, star-studded White Party.
In the shared sniped, Brady quipped, "We've got all kinds of skill level over here."
Brady withdrew to loft a deep pass to Scott, 33, that ended in a score as the battle grew more intense.
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin wrote in the caption of an Instagram video, “Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right, let’s go.”
To note, for the White Party, 350 celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries are on the guest list.
Up until this beach football footage, Rubin hasn't disclosed many details about the attendees of his event this year.
Soon after Rubin shared the footage of Brady showcasing his football skills, the fans flooded to comment section to share their excitement.
One fan wrote, “Tom is looking like a bronze god out there,” while another commented, “Having TB on your team is cheating.”
After 20 years of NFL football, Brady announced his formal retirement in February 2023.