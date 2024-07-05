Sports

Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement

Tom Brady joins forces with CJ Stroud, Odell Beckham Jr., and Micah Parsons in a beach football event

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Tom Brady delighted fans on July 4th by showcasing his enduring football prowess in a friendly game.

In a video posted on Michael Rubin's Instagram, the 46-year-old retired NFL legend participated in a game of beach pickup football with Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, Quavo, and C.J. Stroud.

They got together to enjoy the Fourth of July before Rubin's annual Hamptons, New York, star-studded White Party.

In the shared sniped, Brady quipped, "We've got all kinds of skill level over here."

Brady withdrew to loft a deep pass to Scott, 33, that ended in a score as the battle grew more intense.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin wrote in the caption of an Instagram video, “Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right, let’s go.”

To note, for the White Party, 350 celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries are on the guest list.

Up until this beach football footage, Rubin hasn't disclosed many details about the attendees of his event this year.

Soon after Rubin shared the footage of Brady showcasing his football skills, the fans flooded to comment section to share their excitement.

One fan wrote, “Tom is looking like a bronze god out there,” while another commented, “Having TB on your team is cheating.”

After 20 years of NFL football, Brady announced his formal retirement in February 2023.

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten

Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut

Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut

Sports News

Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as ‘once in a generation bowler’
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
T20 Champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya groove to ‘dhol’ beats in Delhi
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Team India returns home as T20 World Champion: Watch
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
India’s cricket team to meet PM Modi after landing home
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series