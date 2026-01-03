Sports
How Anthony Joshua skipped fatal crash: Last-minute seat exchange reveal

The reason behind Antony Joshua’s survival of fatal crash that killed two has been revealed.

According to Mirror, Joshua cheated death by swapping seats minutes before embarking on a journey which killed two of his friends.

The boxers’ two “close friends” were killed in the fatal crash on Monday with the boxer taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of his car has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and his lawyer revealed the twist of fate.

"My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident, I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet but I know he is saying the brakes did not work," Olalekan Abiodun told the Daily Mail.

“‘I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat but the driver asked him to swap seats. He did this because Anthony is a big fellow and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly so he asked him to move and he sat behind the driver. From what I understand Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony," he revealed.

Earlier on Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, had been charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, with the case adjourned January 20.

Police brought four charges against the driver; causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver's licence.

