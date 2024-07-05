Entertainment

Dua Lipa rules Global Radio charts despite biggest competition

Dua Lipa has topped charts with her super hit singles

  • July 05, 2024
Dua Lipa has become the most-played artist of 2024 on radio stations worldwide!

Lipa’s albums Houdini and Training Season have been a chart-topper and ranked among the year’s biggest songs, as per the data provided to Forbes by Apple Music’s Shazam radio charts.

Houdini that was released in November as the lead single from her latest album Radical Optimism was ranked to be having more radio spins globally since between January 1 and June 2024.

The Levitating singer’s second Radical Optimism's single Training Season was ranked as the sixth-most played song on radio so far.

Both the tracks peaked at the No. 11 and No. 27 respectively on the Billlboard Hot 100 and were ranked on the basis of the most U.S sales, streams and radio singles.

They also became top 10 hits in many international markets.

Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, Tate McRae’s Greedy and Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, all of which became the biggest hits to date.

However, rounding on top-five happened to be Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter along with the chart-topping TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, which she dropped on Super Bowl on Sunday.

To note, the New Rules crooner’s top competitors like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift released their singles and albums later in the first half of the year.

Dua Lipa, the pop sensation of Hollywood, has been loved and adored by fans for years. 

