Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s PDA-packed ‘Eras Tour’ exit leaves fans in awe

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ show at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce are once again in the spotlight for their PDA-packed gesture!

The gesture came when the couple walked through the venue after Swift’s electrifying performance on Eras second show in Amsterdam.

Following his unexpectedly surprising appearance at the Amsterdam show, Travis Kelce gently bestowed a kiss on his Lover girlfriend’s head as he wrapped his arm around Swift.

On July 5, some viral TikTok videos showed the Eras star with her beau Travis Kelce joyfully waving at the crowd of ecstatic fans at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

“Omg Travis IS there!!” captioned a fan who captured the sweet moment of the celebrity-duo.

Another admirer wrote “Tayvis” at the top of the video.

The Cruel Summer songstress was decked up in a glittery blue minidress paired up with matching boots whereas, the Kansas City Chiefs footballer had a simple yet stylish white hoody on with matching shorts and cap.

The Blank Space singer will perform her 3rd and last concert in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6, after which she will have two-day performance in Zurich, Switzerland on July 9 and 10.

