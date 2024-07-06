Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits

Justin Bieber wowed the crowd with his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet.
Anant and Radhika’s lavish sangeet, which took place on July 6 in Mumbai had a great bash as the One Less Lonely Girl singer rocked onstage, creating excitement among the guests.
Bieber was attired in a white vest with a jacket that he paired up with pants, boots and a cap.
The Grammy winner performed some of his chart-buster songs including Baby, Sorry, Peaches, No Brainer and Where Are You Now.
Soon after Bieber’s performance video started making rounds on the internet, netizens began expressing their thrilling emotions.
“Omggg they're livin the dream,” commented a follower.
"Justin Bieber performing so many of his beautiful songs. Treat to the ears," read another comment.
One more follower wrote, “That was a night to remember, thanks to Justin!”
During performance, the Honest singer was joined by Indian influencer Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and the duo made the audience scream with their collab.
Bieber landed in Mumbai on Friday, July 5, along with his manager and staff amid tight security. The singer departed shortly after the performance.
It is reported that the I Don’t Care singer was paid a whopping $10 million for this VIP-only concert.
Moreover, the soon-to-be wedded couple is all set to tie the knot on July 12 following a long series of pre-wedding festivities.