Joe Biden to return to US presidential race after stepping down?

Biden shared a moment of fun with reporters during his Friday press briefing!
On Friday, October 4, US President Joe Biden made his first appearance at the stage in the White House briefing room to address the press.
During the Q and A session, a reporter asked Biden, aged 81, if he might be rethinking his decision to step down from the US election 2024.
"Do you want to reconsider dropping out of the race?" questioned the reporter.
In a brief moment of fun, Biden quipped, "I'm back in!" which was followed by a big grin on his face as he waved towards the reporters while walking out of the briefing room.
Earlier on July 21, 2024, the Democratic president of the United States of America addressed the nation and announced that he will not be running for the upcoming presidential race.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” wrote Biden in his statement.