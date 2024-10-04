US Job market shines with impressive gains and low unemployment

US job growth in September saw its highest increase in six months, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.1%.
As per Reuters, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected increase in non-farm payrolls, alongside steady wage growth.
Revisions for July and August revealed an additional 72,000 jobs compared to earlier estimates.
Recent updates to national economic data indicated improved growth, income, savings, and corporate profits.
In September, non-farm payrolls rose by 254,000, exceeding the forecast of 140,000.
Over the past year, job growth has averaged 203,000 per month.
However, potential impacts from Hurricane Helene and a strike at Boeing could influence October's employment figures.
Notable job gains were seen in the restaurant and bar sector (69,000), healthcare (45,000), government (31,000), and construction (25,000), with social assistance roles increasing by 27,000.