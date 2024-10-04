World

US Job market shines with impressive gains and low unemployment

In September, non-farm payrolls rose by 254,000, exceeding the forecast of 140,000

  • October 04, 2024
US job growth in September saw its highest increase in six months, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.1%.

As per Reuters, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected increase in non-farm payrolls, alongside steady wage growth.

Revisions for July and August revealed an additional 72,000 jobs compared to earlier estimates.

Recent updates to national economic data indicated improved growth, income, savings, and corporate profits.

Over the past year, job growth has averaged 203,000 per month.

However, potential impacts from Hurricane Helene and a strike at Boeing could influence October's employment figures.

Notable job gains were seen in the restaurant and bar sector (69,000), healthcare (45,000), government (31,000), and construction (25,000), with social assistance roles increasing by 27,000.

World News

Elon Musk's X hit with significant fine for failing child safety measures
Khamenei in rare appearance urged Muslim nations to unite against ‘common enemy’
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
New Zealand reclaims world record for largest Haka dance
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons if attacked
World War II ‘ghost ship off the Pacific’ wreckage discovered near California
Israel targets Hezbollah senior leader Safieddine, possible successor Hassan Nasrallah
US port workers end strike immediately after reaching deal
Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Trump’s election interference case: Jack Smith unveils shocking evidence