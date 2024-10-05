U.S. forces hit Houthi targets in Yemen with coordinated air and naval attacks

In a response to escalating tensions in the region, U.S. warships and planes launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
According to the US military, it has struck 15 sites in Yemen in attacks against the Houthi organisation, which is supported by Iran.
The Pentagon stated that it launched the attacks "to protect freedom of navigation" by using warships and aeroplanes.
Several major Yemeni cities, including the capital Sanaa, reported multiple explosions.
The Houthis have attacked almost 100 ships in the Red Sea since November, sinking two of them.
According to the organisation, Israel's military incursion in Gaza is the reason behind the attacks.
As per Central Command, which is in charge of US military operations in the Middle East, the attacks were directed at Houthi weapons systems, bases, and other infrastructure.
The Houthi-aligned media reported that Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, was one of the cities struck.
The Houthis claimed to have shot down an American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen on Monday. The loss of an unmanned aircraft was recognised by the US military.
Although all of the missiles fired were shot down, the Pentagon claimed last week that the Houthis had conducted "a complex attack" against US Navy ships in the area.
Since combat between Yemen's warring sides has mostly decreased during the past two years, Sanaa has enjoyed a break from airstrikes.
The Houthis have launched multiple missiles and drones straight at Israel in addition to their strikes on ships in the Red Sea.
Notably in July, a drone launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and injuring 10. Last month, the group fired several at Israel, including one that targeted Israel's main airport.