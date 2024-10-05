David Beckham, Victoria 'so proud’ as son Brooklyn debuts new business

David and Victoria Beckham couldn’t be prouder as their eldest son, Brooklyn, ventures into the culinary world with the launch of his hot sauce line in the U.K.
The 49-year-old former football player and 50-year-old fashion designer took to their Instagram account to celebrate their oldest son's most recent professional achievement.
To note, on Friday, October 4. Son Brooklyn, 25, debuted Cloud 23, a new brand of spicy sauce, in the United Kingdom on Friday.
David shared a few pictures of the grocery store's spicy sauce bottles on display. Additionally, he included a photo of himself grinning in front of the display art and corporate logo.
In the Story, he wrote, "You have worked so hard and passionately on this mate ."
While he also included a cute selfie with Brooklyn.
In addition, David shared a series of family portraits on Instagram alongside Brooklyn, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.
Victoria also shared several pictures and videos of her kid. She posed with David, Brooklyn, Nicola, and their younger boys, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, in one Instagram Story.
She wrote, "So proud of you, @brooklynpeltzbeckham, This hot sauce is amazing!!” as the caption for a single photo she took next to her son. This spicy sauce is incredible!
The Spice girls alum also posted the same photo as David of her and her husband with Nicola and Brooklyn.
"So so proud of you @brooklynpeltzbeckham for making @cloud23 adream come true!! You’ve put so much of yourself into this…," she wrote in the caption. Adding, "Congratulations on your amazing @wholefoodsuk launch, I am officially obsessed! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @willpeltz xx."