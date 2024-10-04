World

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons if attacked

North Korea warns to use nuclear weapons ‘without hesitation’ amid threats from South Korea

  • October 04, 2024
North Korea warns to use nuclear weapons ‘without hesitation’ amid threats from South Korea
North Korea warns to use nuclear weapons ‘without hesitation’ amid threats from South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that the country will not hesitate to use all available forces, including nuclear weapons, to protect its sovereignty.

According to Reuters, North Korean state news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday, October 4, 2024, that Kim slammed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his comments to “end the North Korean regime” on the military day earlier this week.

A North Korean leader at a training base of army special operations units on Wednesday said that Yeol's statement clarifies which side is trying to destroy regional peace and security.

KNCA reported, “(Kim said Yeol) bragged about overwhelming counteraction of military muscle at the doorstep of the state possessed of nuclear weapons, and it was a great irony that caused the suspicion of being an abnormal man.”

It further added, “He affirmed that ‘if’ the enemy, seized with extreme foolishness and recklessness, attempted to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK... the DPRK would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons.”

For the unversed, this came after Yeol warned North Korea of a 'resolute' and 'overwhelming' response from South Korea and its long-standing US ally if it uses nuclear weapons.

