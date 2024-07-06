Sports

Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch

During the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai, the Ambanis honored Indian cricket team

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


During the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai, the Ambanis honored Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav for their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit led India to victory with a thrilling win over South Africa in the final, and his efforts, along with those of Pandya and Yadav, were celebrated by Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani.

In a gesture of celebration, Nita and Akash Ambani took to the stage, waving their hands to motivational song, joined by the guests.

Nita also embraced the players, followed by Mukesh Ambani, who joined on stage and hugged them as well.

India's cricket team clinched the T20 World Cup with a dramatic seven-run victory over South Africa in Barbados, marking their first global tournament win since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The Indian team arrived in New Delhi early on Thursday after being delayed in Barbados due to bad weather.

At a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Rohit  dedicated the T20 World Cup trophy to the entire nation.

Rohit also praised Hardik Pandya, who bowled the final over in the thrilling seven-run victory.

