King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation

King Abdullah has embarked on a working visit!
The Jordan Royal Palace took to Instagram on Thursday, February 6, to announce that the 63-year-old Monarch has departed for a foreign visit after receiving an invitation from the US President Donald Trump.
In the official Instagram Story, the Royal Hashemite Court stated, “His Majesty King Abdullah II departs on a working visit to London, which will be followed by a working visit to the United States, including Boston and Washington, DC.”
Previously, the Palace reported that after receiving the invitation from Trump, King Abdullah has been scheduled to meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
Moreover, this update by the Jordanian Royal Family comes just a few hours after the Monarch had a series of phone calls with heads of several states and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Besides Antonia, those who received a call from the King include, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.
In the phone calls, King Abdullah urged for coordination to deal effectively with regional issues, especially in Gaza, the West Bank and Syria.