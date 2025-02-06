Lady Gaga fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement

Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky has made his feelings clear on the Poker Face singer’s fashion preferences after engagement.
The Business man reportedly wants Gaga to follow minimalist approach when it comes to dressing for the events, they attend together.
A source close to the couple told Radar, "Michael is a successful entrepreneur and a Harvard graduate who majored in applied mathematics and computer science, so he and his friends and colleagues are quite conservative."
The insider continued, "He made it clear that it would mean the world to him if she reined in the racy image so that they could at least look like they're attending the same parties."
According to source, Polansky wants to introduce her fiancé as equal partner with the same approach and mindset he has.
“The business man fell in love with Stefani not with Gaga and he would love to see her in simple look which she adopts in lockdown during pandemic," the insider claimed.
“Michael loved the clean-scrubbed, natural look Stefani displayed when they were at home," they added.
Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga got engaged in April 2024.