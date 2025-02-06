Entertainment

Lady Gaga fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement

Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky has made his feelings clear on the Poker Face singer’s fashion preferences after engagement.

The Business man reportedly wants Gaga to follow minimalist approach when it comes to dressing for the events, they attend together.

A source close to the couple told Radar, "Michael is a successful entrepreneur and a Harvard graduate who majored in applied mathematics and computer science, so he and his friends and colleagues are quite conservative."

The insider continued, "He made it clear that it would mean the world to him if she reined in the racy image so that they could at least look like they're attending the same parties."

According to source, Polansky wants to introduce her fiancé as equal partner with the same approach and mindset he has.

“The business man fell in love with Stefani not with Gaga and he would love to see her in simple look which she adopts in lockdown during pandemic," the insider claimed. 

“Michael loved the clean-scrubbed, natural look Stefani displayed when they were at home," they added.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga got engaged in April 2024.

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission

‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night

Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting

Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Ed Sheeran cracks up during playful head massage in India
Ed Sheeran cracks up during playful head massage in India
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt