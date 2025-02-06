Entertainment

Ed Sheeran cracks up during playful head massage in India

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker, Ed Sheeran, is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics Tour

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 06, 2025

Ed Sheeran is enjoying a cheeky head massage in India!

The Perfect hitmaker, who kicked off the India leg of his superhit Mathematics Tour on January 30 in Pune, turned to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, February 6, and shared a carousel of photos and videos.

“India dump 2,” he captioned.

In the slew of snaps and clips, the singer gave his fans insights into his fun trip in India in between concerts.

The carousel, which began with a snap of the Shape of You singer enjoying an auto rickshaw ride, featured a video where he can be seen indulging himself in a cheeky head massage, which made him crack up.

In the video, which was shared in the second slide of the post, Sheeran can be seen sitting with a man standing behind him as the singer kicked off filming.

On the count of three, the man began giving a strong massage to the Thinking Out Loud singer, making him burst into laughter as he enjoyed it.

Meanwhile, the other photos and videos featured Ed Sheeran enjoying his time in the South Asian country with two of the best Indian singers, Armaan Malik and AR Rahman.

He also captioned all the photos and videos, posted in the slides.

Ed Sheeran’s next concert of the Mathematics Tour is scheduled at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru, on February 8, 2025.

