January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’

Scientists have raised their brows after the first month of 2025 was recorded as the warmest January since the beginning of greenhouse gas emissions.
According to Sky News, new data released by the European Copernicus revealed that January 2025 was the warmest on record.
As per the figures, average temperatures around the world in January were 1.75°C warmer than before greenhouse gas emissions began to rise due to the industrial revolution around 150 years ago and were 0.1°C higher the temperature set last year.
Notably, the alarming shift in the temperature was recorded after a year in which the temperatures exceeded 1.5°C, a critical limit, for the first time ever.
Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, said, “January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed throughout the last two years, despite the development of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures.”
Moreover, Dr Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, explained, “This January is the hottest on record because countries are still burning huge amounts of oil, gas, and coal. The Los Angeles wildfires were a stark reminder that we have already reached an incredibly dangerous level of warming. We'll see many more unprecedented extreme weather events in 2025."
Scientists are hoping that the emergence of La Niña will slow down the record-breaking global warming and will lead to cooler conditions in 2025.