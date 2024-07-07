Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra remembers capt Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary

  by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra penned an emotional note in memory of Captain Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary via social media.

Sid brought to life the legacy of the real-life hero in the 2021 released film Shershaah, co-starring Kiara Advani, who played the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the movie. 

On July 7, the Yodha actor shared a poignant message on his Instagram stories with a photograph of the late Captain, who sacrificed his life for the country.

In the picture, Batra was seen showing off his bright smile holding a rifle in his hand.

A couple of army men also stood right behind him with weapons in their hands with the spirit of courage and bravery in their eyes.

Alongside the post, the Thank God star wrote a lengthy caption, "Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra, it's been 25 years since your fearless actions and ultimate sacrifice made history. Your legacy to this day remains the highest ideals of bravery and honour. We remember and honour you today and always for 'Yeh Dil Mange More'. Jai Hind, (accompanied by an Indian flag emoji)."

He also added hashtags like,  'Captain Vikram Batra', ' '25 Years Of Kargil Vijay', and 'Kargil'.

To note, Captain Vikram Batra was martyred during the Kargil War. 

