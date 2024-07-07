Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread

Health

  by Web Desk
  July 07, 2024
The ongoing summer has raised concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19, with the virus continuing to mutate.

As per Indian Express, Variants from the FLiRT group and the LB.1 variant, which has an additional mutation, are causing particular worry.

FLiRT variants, sub-variants of Omicron, account for over 60% of COVID-19 cases in the US, with KP.3 alone responsible for 33.1% of infections by early June, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These strains are more transmissible and can evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

The LB.1 strain, a mutation of the FLiRT group, caused 17.5% of US COVID-19 cases as summer began.

Both FLiRT and LB.1 are highly transmissible and have led to an increase in hospitalizations in the US, UK, and Singapore.

In the US, emergency room visits for COVID-19 rose over 23% from June 16 to 22, with deaths increasing by 14.3%.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, COVID-19 cases jumped from 13,700 to 25,900 between May 5 to 11, with hospitalizations rising from 181 to 250.

While, in India, 290 cases of the KP.2 variant and 34 cases of the KP.1 variant were reported in May.

Experts note that immunity from vaccines and previous infections fades over time. 

However, continued booster doses are necessary, especially for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Preventative measures, such as social distancing, wearing N95 or KN95 masks indoors, and improving ventilation, remain crucial. 

People in high-risk areas or with health vulnerabilities should take extra precautions.

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Is AC impacting your health? Here's what you need to know
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out
How much protein do you really need? Find out