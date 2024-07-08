Jacqueline Fernandez relishes alone time reading her fav ' A Court of Thorns and Roses'

Jacqueline Fernandez turned book-worm as she embraces solitude at the beautiful countryside!
On Instagram, the Kick actress dropped insights from her day as she posed amidst the picturesque view that featured the lush gardens and the beautiful sky.
In the first click, Jacqueline looked uber-cool while protecting herself from the rays of the sun.
The second featured the star engrossed in some reading as the cameras encapsulated her in one new frame.
Her dark pink manicured nails stood out perfectly along with her nude makeup look for the day.
“Essentials,” the diva captioned her post.
Jacqueline’s die-hard fans could not keep calm upon seeing the diva reading.
One Instagram user commented, “ Omggg she is a reader.”
“ Looks like the book is really interesting,” another added.
“ I must read this book,” the third penned while gaining inspiration from her favorite actor.
The fourth wrote, “My fav cute girl.”
Jacqueline, who boasts 70.1 M followers, often shares tidbits from her everyday life ranging from her yoga to Paint with Puppies session and her work endeavours.